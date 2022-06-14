South Africa: Police Brigadier Nabbed With Seven Others Over Almost R1m in Dodgy Contracts

analysis

A serving brigadier in the South African Police Service is one of eight suspects arrested in connection with irregular contracts in the national police commissioner's corporate service office.

Brigadier Stephina Mahlangu and seven co-accused were released on R3,000 bail each after a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Monday, facing charges of fraud, forgery and theft. The charges emanate from four irregular contracts worth more than R960,000 and awarded between 2014 and 2017.

The other accused are businesspeople Kishene Chetty, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Salamina Khoza, Harry Milanzi, Abigayle Esau, Lorrette Joubert and Vhutshilo Mulaudzi.

According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID), Sindisiwe Seboka, the eight were arrested over the weekend following an operation by the ID and the SAPS. They were nabbed on Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 June, and spent the weekend at the Silverton police station.

"The companies are beneficially owned by Kishene Chetty and cover quotes for Sifikile Furniture and Projects (Pty) Ltd. Others are Bambanani Marketing and Projects (Pty) Ltd, Baroma Construction and Office Consumables (Pty) Ltd, Super Stationery Distributors (Pty) Ltd and Vatika and Projects (Pty) Ltd."

The contracts in question, Seboka explained, were awarded between 2014 and...