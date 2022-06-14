Nigeria: Jonathan, Atiku, Others Salute Abdulsalami Abubakar At 80

The former Head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, turned 80 on Monday.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, as a selfless patriot and elder statesman who has made significant contributions to the growth and stability of the nation and the West African sub-region.

The former president said this in a statement he posted on social media to celebrate Mr Abubakar who turned 80 on Monday.

Mr Jonathan described the former leader as a peace maker and nation builder due to his activities at the National Peace Committee.

"Your commitment to our national aspirations and considerable achievements as Head of State at a momentous period in the history of our nation has continued to be referenced as a watershed in the birthing of the Fourth Republic.

"Out of office, you have earned a reputation as a peace maker and nation builder for your key roles in promoting unity, mutual harmony and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee.

"As you celebrate, I wish you more strength, wisdom, and sound health in your future endeavours," he said.

Epitome of unity

In his goodwill message, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, described the celebrant as a great Nigerian patriot and an epitome of unity.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, Mr Atiku said the former Head of State demonstrated great patriotism and commitment to unity and democracy by keeping faith to his transition timetable in 1999.

According to the former vice president, Mr Abubakar has also committed himself to the promotion of unity and democracy since leaving office by involving himself in peace building efforts in the country.

"As you celebrate your 80th birthday today (Monday), I'm excited to say that my interactions with you have always been fruitful because I see in you a great fountain of inspiration and a reservoir of wisdom and knowledge," Mr Abubakar extolled the general.

The former vice president also said Mr Abdulsalami's contributions to creating a culture of politics without bitterness will always be appreciated by Nigerians.

"Keeping a promise is one of the greatest signs of a great leader. General Abdulsalami has met that criterion. I'm proud to associate with such a great and patriotic Nigerian. May Allah grant the General more good health and longer life to continue to serve humanity," the presidential hopeful added.

A nationalist

In a separate message by his Chief Press secretary, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said Nigeria benefited immensely from Mr Abubakar's leadership as he returned the country to democratic rule in 1999.

He commended the former leader for his consistency in the pursuit of peace and credible electoral process in the country.

The governor also lauded the former head of state for his patriotism, which he exudes by always speaking up on national issues and unrelenting in his service to the country and humanity. He said Mr Abubakar had faithfully sustained those contributions to the polity.

He described the octogenarian as an epitome of nationalism, selflessness and statesmanship, and prayed that God would raise more persons like him in the country.

"On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with you, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on your 80th birth anniversary.

"As a great patriot and elder statesman, you have made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through your selfless service to the country and humanity.

"Your commitment to our peaceful coexistence and laudable initiative, which birthed the Fourth Republic remains a momentous period in the history of our nation.

"Even out of office, you have continued to work tirelessly as a troubleshooter and nation's builder and in promoting unity and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee.

"As you celebrate your 80th birth anniversary today, I join your family, friends and wells wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health, greater wisdom, guidance, protection and enduring provisions," Mr Okowa said.