Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Another Man in Anambra, Four Days After His Abduction

14 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

Anambra has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the South-east. The government blames IPOB for the attacks.

Gunmen have killed another man in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday at a popular junction in the area.

A resident of the area, Arinze Ajaezu, told PREMIUM TIMES what happened.

He said the gunmen, who stormed the area through Nkwelle Road, zoomed off through Onitsha Road, a different route, after killing the victim.

"We don't know the identity of the guy. But some (people) are suspecting that he could be a security agent," he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He identified the victim as Ikechukwu Udeozor.

Mr Ikenga said the victim was abducted from his residence on Thursday by gunmen and killed on Monday, four days after.

"Today, May 13, at about 10:20 a.m., police operatives recovered a lifeless body at the roadside by Y- Junction, Nkwelle-Ezunaka. The victim was later identified as Ikechukwu Udeozor," Mr Ikenga said.

The spokesperson said the police were investigating the incident and that the killers would be arrested.

Worsening insecurity

Security in Nigeria's South-east has deteriorated with frequent attacks by armed persons in the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred barely 48 hours after gunmen killed a youth leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Utuh, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Also, last month, gunmen abducted and then beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly.

Mr Okoye was killed on May 21 with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluzigbo Road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for some of the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X