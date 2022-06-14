Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Another Man in Anambra, Four Days After His Abduction

Anambra has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the South-east. The government blames IPOB for the attacks.

Gunmen have killed another man in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday at a popular junction in the area.

A resident of the area, Arinze Ajaezu, told PREMIUM TIMES what happened.

He said the gunmen, who stormed the area through Nkwelle Road, zoomed off through Onitsha Road, a different route, after killing the victim.

"We don't know the identity of the guy. But some (people) are suspecting that he could be a security agent," he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He identified the victim as Ikechukwu Udeozor.

Mr Ikenga said the victim was abducted from his residence on Thursday by gunmen and killed on Monday, four days after.

"Today, May 13, at about 10:20 a.m., police operatives recovered a lifeless body at the roadside by Y- Junction, Nkwelle-Ezunaka. The victim was later identified as Ikechukwu Udeozor," Mr Ikenga said.

The spokesperson said the police were investigating the incident and that the killers would be arrested.

Worsening insecurity

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Security in Nigeria's South-east has deteriorated with frequent attacks by armed persons in the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred barely 48 hours after gunmen killed a youth leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Utuh, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Also, last month, gunmen abducted and then beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly.

Mr Okoye was killed on May 21 with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluzigbo Road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for some of the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.