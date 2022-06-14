Rwanda: UN Silence on DR Congo Aggression Towards Rwanda Is Concerning - Govt Spokesperson

The United Nations has maintained silence over DR Congo's provocative actions towards Rwanda, including the unprovoked bombing on the Rwandan territory, a conduct that Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo has condemned.

Makolo's comment came as a response to Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General who on Monday, June 13 issued a statement on the prevailing situation in the DR Congo.

Dujarric's statement did not condemn or even mention the bombing of Rwandan territory by the Congolese army which is operating jointly with the FDLR militia group.

The UN peacekeeping force, MONUSCO, is also operating alongside the two outfits.

"The sovereignty of all countries is equal, whether it is Rwanda or DRC. When the DRC bombs Rwandan territory unprovoked, this is a serious matter that has consequences, and it has to stop once and for all," said Makolo in a tweet responding to Dujarric.

She added that; "The UN force cannot be part of this aggression, or stand by and watch it happen as has been the case, otherwise they become complicit. This is an issue Rwanda has repeatedly raised."

Although Dujarric was not out rightly open about the UN force violating its mandate, he alluded to MONUSCO's 'impartially' in executing its mandate.

Genocidal forces FDLR are integrated into DR Congo's army FARDC and empowered to shell rockets to Rwanda from the DRC, an act that Rwanda has consistently complained about.

According to Makolo, "By taking sides in this conflict, MONUSCO has contributed significantly to the intransigence of the DRC Government in cross-border shelling of Rwandan territory and in evading responsibility for its own internal issues."

FARDC and FDLR have on at least three occasions shelled bombs on the Rwandan territory in less than four months. The recent two incidents that happened on May 23 and June 10 followed a similar incident that happened in March.

They all targeted civilians in the areas of Musanze and Burera districts and have left several injured and property damaged.

In his statement, Dujarric acknowledged FDLR as a threat to regional stability - a stand that the Rwandan Government spokesperson took stock of.

Makolo's remarks came a few days after the Stephanie Nyombayire, the Presidential Press Secretary also pressed the international community for its failures in the DRC and calling out MONUSCO for being an accomplice to attacks targeting Rwanda.

"MONUSCO can no longer claim 'observer' status. That is complicity," she said.

Nyombayire added that "M23 is NOT a Rwandan problem. Its members are Congolese and a process of resolving this issue had been started in Nairobi at the request of PoDRC (President of DR Congo). How was the decision made to break from the process and turn it into the senseless killing it has become today?"

Bunagana falls to M23

Meanwhile, following the recent resurgence of fighting between M23 rebels and the Congolese military together with its allies, Congolese authorities have maintained that the rebel group gets support from Rwanda, a claim the latter has denied.

The group - which was started by mainly former members of the DR Congo military - has also denied any links or getting support from Rwanda.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, June 12 by the Voice of America, M23 spokesperson, Major Willy Ngoma said; "No, we don't get any support from Rwanda, we get guns from FARDC. Whenever we fight, they flee and leave behind their weapons. It is these weapons that we have."

On Monday, the M23 rebels overran Bunagana town at the border between DR Congo and Uganda and images on social media have shown Congolese soldiers crossing into Uganda.

In the interview, Ngoma pointed out that M23's intentions are not to capture territories but to protect themselves and have their grievances addressed by the Kinshasa government.