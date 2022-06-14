Tanzania: Sensible Fiscal, Hearty Decision-Making Strategies Vital for Economic Growth

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan, for those who have been following her pursuit and call to reduce loaning rates, once again, while at Misenyi District of Kagera region pleaded banks to have a low-interest rate to attract investment (see Daily News 10th June 2022 front pg.).

Mechanisms, direction, and extent to which interest rates can affect economic growth are not well known to many but the truth is that higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, reduce disposable income, and therefore limit the growth in consumer spending. Interest rates is a key indicator for financial markets, which has a strong effect on the economy.

Economic growth is the extent of the increase of production, services, and the output of value of anything with quantifiable indicators. It is heavily influenced by targeted decisionmaking that enables growth to be realized.

This does not exist in a vacuum; it must be intentional or at least pushed in the direction of upward mobility.

This ascending growth can be felt through an increase in profit by businesses, an increase in local investments and uptake in hiring decisions, increase in purchases by consumers thus further driving up growth it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy especially when government austerity measures are in full swing to boost efforts in this area.

Economic growth requires expert minds to steer this process; nonetheless, it must be balanced with objective cautious fiscal policy and aggressive interventionist decision-making strategies.

In essence, growth must be planned, must be targeted, and guided throughout to get the desired results. Real Gross Domestic Product is conceivably the best way to measure true economic growth it encapsulates the country's entire economic output and reflects the true measure of its value, and this includes goods and services.

Keep this in mind, however, the higher the country's imports, the lower economic growth, hence the lower GDP. It is worth noting that total GPD is not usually exhaustive; it only includes things that society measures and values at a given point in time.

The adverse effect of environmental costs, the psychological costs of poor governance, the impact of family separation due to the lack of local jobs seeking greener pasture elsewhere, etc., are not considered and in most instances negatively affect overall growth.

A foundational part of growing a robust budget is to first realize those indicators that bring down the budget from the onset. The budget does not accumulate in isolation; several mitigating aspects play into how much budget a country is going to generate.

These aspects involve national debt to GDP ratio, national exports and local production, local consumption, tax base and how forcefully the government is working to expand that base, and how encouraging are local conditions for investments. Macro poverty outlook indicators are a good gauge of future budget determinations and accumulations.

Economic growth to be functional needs a budget devised and targeted at economic growth drivers such as human capital, specialization, trade, local productivity, financial capital, entrepreneurship, etc.?

This entails a few questions. Are our fiscal policies and strategies targeted at local job creators such as small businesses, farmers, and in our case, a scheme to bring in diaspora monies to be incorporated in helping build the local economy?

Are we designing the setting to keep our most skilled voters or are they leaving to sell their labour power somewhere else? Does the government ready to hire the most prepared the best and brightest the country has to offer?

Have we amplified every potential source of revenue generation prevailing in Tanzania's geographical position? What is the government's revenue collection long-term strategy?

Make it public and let it be scrutinized by those who could help to pinpoint where are revenue loss loopholes. After listening to the Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Mwigulu Nchemba at his presentation for the next financial year (see daily news June 8th, 2022, pg.2), it is critical to stress that debt is not necessarily a bad thing. On the contrary, the national debt can be beneficial in the long-term if in my view the following are considered.

Is it being incurred as an expansionary fiscal policy tool for long-term benefits or is it for job creation purposes?

Does it lower taxes and expand the tax base or is it not being seen as a source of salary payment but rather as an economic tool that creates groundwork to increase government intake?

What is the cost/benefit analysis of the debt? The key issue in my view is why a country takes on this debt?

Practically, a country can have a good debt when the debt pays for itself in the short- term while continuing to increase the government revenue in the long term.

What is clear is that when debt is used properly, it inspires the long-term growth and prosperity of a nation and creates an environment that keeps on giving a sustained, higher intake of revenue.

Likewise, many don't realise that when the debt is moderate, it can boost GDP enough to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio thus raising the county's GDP and hence decreasing our debt burden.

Echoing what has taken place in various presentations at the national 2022/23 fiscal year's budget, there are a few targeted moves that do believe if executed could considerably increase revenue intake and ramp up government expenditures for national development that could make debt optional.

There is a need to start this by restructuring the budget, with the lion's share going directly to the growth drivers hinted above.

The foundational basis of attracting and maintaining anything of value is to first protect capabilities to the level or greater than the value to be protected a state cannot protect something of greater value than itself. A reliable judiciary ensures security. This phrase in my view is common but it is entirely true.

Any serious investor will tell you that good money is afraid of a bad environment. To attract the kind of resources and investments Tanzania need to increase its budget intake, the government must provide legal security that safeguards that money.

The executive should instruct its anti-graft institutions to set up a special judicial monitoring task force to not only monitor but report timely on what is likely to be a stabling block.

There is a need to aggressively enforce all judicial mandates while at the same time establishing trust in the system and giving investors the comfort to bring their money to invest in Tanzania.

The government needs to protect investors' investment as if it is own. There is a potential to bring more foreign direct investments into Tanzania if the judiciary is transparently reinforced. Many might differ with my proposal, but I do believe that a developing country's greatest output will not come from insignificant degrees issued by glorified high schools imitating universities.

There is a need now for a paradigm shift. Particularly to shift most of our national resources from these so-called universities from only issuing certificates to trade and entrepreneurial skill development. High GPAs alone from universities will not in the future guarantee the building of a strong foundation of economic growth. Tanzania needs to move towards the skills the market needs.

There is a need for tightening our university standards and weed out those undeserving and wasting limited national resources through student loans.

There is a need to stop pushing this unreasonable narrative that signals that everyone must go to college. Instead, change the message that everyone must specialize and learn a trade or skills rightly market need. This will give Tanzania the greatest output and quicken our efforts toward development.

As our trade folks apply their skills and entrepreneurship, particularly in value addition, expansionary opportunities will be created and there will be new windows for tax collections. Think a rising tide lifts all boat kind of scenario.

There is a no better way to improve our human capital index in Tanzania than to get people practising what they learned, and as they grow and perfect their skills, so will our economy grow.

Continuously, at any level, it is critical to remember that the economy is a living body. We must persistently breathe life into it to keep it alive and vibrant.

Thus, it is crucially central to have a leadership team in place to help unravel Tanzania and its potential resources by having in place people that have the right skills, right experience, and commitment to instil succession plans to help actualize Tanzania's national vision.

To grow economic opportunities, there is a need for government to provide an enabling environment for the business and the voter's lives and by default, this will grow the economy and revenue.

The dilemma facing policymakers when confronted with very high inflation is that, however they react, they will have to hurt some sectors.

Fundamental to this is the Phillips curve, which gauges that as unemployment falls, inflation will rise, with the inverse also smearing.

I am begging for sensible fiscal strategy and hearty decisionmaking strategies for economic growth because in this case and our situation, policymakers have, effectively, to choose between driving the high cost of living rising down and unemployment up, or acknowledging an increase to linger above manageable level, while unemployment falls.