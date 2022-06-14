Tanzania: Tasaf Granting System to Be Improved

THE Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance (PO PSMGG), Mr Deogratius Ndejembi has said that the government plans to improve the granting system for the beneficiaries of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF).

Mr Ndejembi made the remarks over the weekend while speaking to local councils TASAF coordinators in Geita Region during his official visit for evaluation of the development of projects managed under fund.

He said the proposal for a new granting system/format was aimed at blocking loopholes and misappropriation of monthly funds provided to poor households.

The new system would also help TASAF beneficiaries get their entitlements accurately and on time, he said.

"We have already spoken to NMB and CRDB Banks for them to provide us an opportunity to have special accounts for TASAF beneficiaries, the accounts with no any kind of deductions.

"This means, there will be no ATM deductions, no monthly deductions, and no deductions anyhow," said Mr Ndejembi.

"So it's very essential to make transactions electronically, as it eliminates the risk of financial loss. Though for those who still, either in one way or another do not have a bank account, do not have access with mobile transactions, we shall keep on giving them cash funds."

He added that, the Ministry has also directed TASAF officials to review the list and names of the current beneficiaries and all other qualified households for project re-inclusive as directed by President Samia Suluhu.

Geita Regional TASAF Coordinator, Mr Harun Elikana said, so far in the phase two of poor household relief programme, the region has registered 166 villages and 38 streets.

"On this phase we have then acquired 47,242 households and the region has already received 16.069bn/- from the central government for provision of TASAF grants to the recognized households.