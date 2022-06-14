Tanzania: Why Sbl Agribusiness Programme Vital for Tanzania Youths

AGRICULTURE is one of Tanzania's most vital sectors in the economy.

According to government reports, the sector represents almost 27 percent of the nation's GDP, employing three-quarters of Tanzania's workforce, 60 per cent of raw materials and 25 per cent of foreign currency.

One of many nations' most valuable assets is its workforce, and Tanzania has its handful. Tanzania has one of the fastest-growing young people populations.

It is estimated Tanzania has 60 million people, more than 50 percent are under 18, and over 70 percent are under 30 (UNICEF). While agriculture is arguably the largest and most important sector in Tanzania's economy, the government of Tanzania has unequivocally urged development stakeholders and investors to support agriculture along the entire value chain. Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) is stepping to the plate with its customized, youth-focused agro-programme, Kilimo Viwanda, which began in 2019.

SBL is not only the secondlargest beer company in Tanzania but also a proponent of community development, and agribusiness is one field SBL looks forward to supporting.

Widely known for producing staple food and various cash crops, Tanzanian farmers now give special attention to agribusiness for lucrative markets.

There are plenty of business opportunities for commercial farmers in Tanzania, internationally and locally. In that sense, SBL is setting the stage to help youth be part of the agriculture transformation agenda rallied by the government in April 2022.

In this case, SBL Kilimo Viwanda's program goes, after stretching the local opportunities so far, around 85 million (Tshs) of tuition fees for 52 students pursuing General Agriculture and Agricultural Production diploma courses was disbursed since the program took off in 2019.

As a nationwide program and a deliberate attempt to empower young people, last weekend, SBL prolonged the program ambition in the coastal town of Bagamoyo when the beer maker appreciated 27 students by awarding them certificates for participating in the Kilimo Viwanda scholarship programme.

Thus, SBL deliberately visions empowering Tanzania's young farmers, and Kilimo Viwanda is the levelled playing field, offering opportunities to the unprivileged young farming intellects, aligned with SBL's ambition.

SBL's Kilimo Viwanda program gives youths a chance to engage in mentorship relations, master practical farming skills, learn innovative ways to earn income and build sustainable means of creating employment for themselves and other aspirants.

According to SBL Corporate Relations Director John Wanyancha, "Kilimo viwanda has revived hope to those students who were desperate to achieve their academic goals, as they had no financial assistance to pay for their college fees".

Tanzania has marked one year as a nation floating within the low-middle-income country status while realizing the industrialization ambition under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Hence SBL efforts are flowing in the right direction at the right time. Vital stakeholders such as SBL, with decades of impacting the economy from a beverage industry landscape, are essential in assisting the sector in marking its territory within commercial farming.

Kilimo Viwanda goes after creating demand for raw materials for making beers--actual yields required by various industries.

"We need more raw materials yearly. For instance, in 2021, we bought 18,000 metric tonnes of grains, which met 80 percent of our annual raw material demand," John Wanyancha commented.

The SBL's Corporate Relations Director noted that the Kilimo Viwanda program has more than 400 farmers in its network and is looking forward to adding more to grow and sell cereal for the company--planning to procure 85 percent of its raw material locally by 2025.

SBL's program is now taking new shapes as more young people find commercial farming essential. Hence SBL is determined to empower more youth as big commercial farmers as its reliance on local grains grows.

Tanzania's Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Mwanza, Singida, Dodoma, Shinyanga and Mara regions are the primary sources of beer raw material for SBL's beer-making machines.

Consequently, SBL eyes the young minds enrolled to become big farmers in the key regions and feed-back raw materials to the company. Colleges and especially young commercial farmers are up for a big surprise and benefits of their lives as they stand to dent the barley production landscape in Tanzania, which has not even been scratched enough.

Tanzanian youth interested in agribusiness are now experiencing a broader playing field as SBL strives to empower their potential with relevant support needed.

The Kilimo Viwanda program has sponsored over 200 students from four agriculture colleges: Kaole in Bagamoyo, Kilacha in Moshi, St. Maria Goretti in Iringa, and Igabiro in Bukoba.

SBL's support of agribusiness has been given the nod by one of the program's implementers, Bagamoyo's Kaole Wazazi College of Agriculture principal, Sinani Simba, who praised SBL's efforts to impart essential knowledge to students about the ins and outs of commercial agriculture.

The principal found the program crucial in establishing a solid foundation for young students. "SBL is on board with our goals here in Kaole-that is, to assist youth progress in all agricultural aspects (theory and training), and their involvement is bearing fruit," The principal said. To date, SBL's disbursed funds to the college stand out to be the most-largest sum received.

A new window for application is slated to open in July.