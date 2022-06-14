Tanzania: Samia's Oman Tour Worth It

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is in Oman for a three-day state visit in yet another effort to cement and promote bilateral ties with the Arab nation.

The current President Samia's official tour of Oman, which will conclude today, is envisaged to forge closer economic, political, and cultural cooperation. It goes without saying the Tanzania-Oman relationship is not only one special and unique but one of the longest with shared history and common blood which date back to the 19th century.

The depth of the relation is very special as Oman is the only country outside Africa where Swahili is spoken as first language and its people have familial ties with Tanzanians.

We expect that this high-profile visit and bilateral talks between President Samia, her hosts and the business community will enable the relationship between the two countries to scale new heights, bringing tangible and positive results in economic, political and cultural cooperation.

Both Tanzania and Oman have rich natural endowments and boast strategic geographic positions, which investors from both nations can exploit to expedite economic prosperity.

Tanzania in particular offers investment opportunities in many sectors including manufacturing, tourism industry, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and real estate development.

Tanzania's fast-growing tourism industry, for instance, offers investment opportunities such as tour operations, construction of tourist hotels, game and leisure parks, conference tourism facilities, air and ground transport to mention but a few.

Investors could also undertake large-scale commercial farming of food and cash crops such as sugarcane, rice, wheat, coffee, tea, sunflower, pulses, floriculture, cotton, sisal, grape, simsim and maize. Under the manufacturing sector, Tanzania offers plenty of opportunities including establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Processing Zone (EPZs), Industrial parks and logistics centres.

Investors could also invest in vehicle and motorcycle assembly plants and spare parts production facilities for domestic and regional markets.

There are countless reasons why investors from Oman and countries should come and invest in Tanzania. Apart from abundant investment opportunities, investors are assured of friendly investment policies and support infrastructure.