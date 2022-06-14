Sudan: One Dead, Two Children Injured By North Darfur Bandits

El Fasher — One person is dead and two children suffered gunshot wounds in four separate incidents of armed robbery in various neighbourhoods of the North Darfur capital of El Fasher at the weekend.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that unidentified gunmen shot two children between the ages of 11 and 13 on Sunday evening, before stealing money and a mobile device.

The city of El Fasher witnessed three armed robberies in El Qubbah and El Shorfa neighbourhoods. In the Abu Souk camp for the displaced, Ibrahim Debba was stabbed to death in El Masanea neighbourhood by armed bandits who stole his car.