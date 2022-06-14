Malawi: Chakwera Cancels Two International Trips As He Adheres to Austerity Measures

13 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera has cancelled two International trips as he religiously adheres to austerity measures, saving the tax payer K260 million in the process.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said today that Chakwera has cancelled his planned trip to Vienna, Austria for OPEC Fund for International Development Forum meeting and Commonwealth heads of state and government meetings in Rwanda.

Instead, Tembo said, Chakwera has delegated Minister of Energy Minister, Ibrahim Matola and Minister of Water Abida Mia to represent him at the OPEC Fund meeting while Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo will represent Chakwera at the Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda.

Tembo said that President Chakwera has made the decision to set the tone on austerity measures he recently announced.

She said the trips will be funded by the hosts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X