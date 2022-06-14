Malawi: Chakwera Cancels Two International Trips As He Adheres to Austerity Measures

President Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera has cancelled two International trips as he religiously adheres to austerity measures, saving the tax payer K260 million in the process.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said today that Chakwera has cancelled his planned trip to Vienna, Austria for OPEC Fund for International Development Forum meeting and Commonwealth heads of state and government meetings in Rwanda.

Instead, Tembo said, Chakwera has delegated Minister of Energy Minister, Ibrahim Matola and Minister of Water Abida Mia to represent him at the OPEC Fund meeting while Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo will represent Chakwera at the Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda.

Tembo said that President Chakwera has made the decision to set the tone on austerity measures he recently announced.

She said the trips will be funded by the hosts.