Ethiopia: #newsalert - Heavy Gunfire Exchange Ongoing Between Govt Security Forces, Rebels in Gambella City

14 June 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Gambella regional state government said this morning that gunfire exchange between "enemy forces" and government security forces is ongoing in Gambella city since 06:30 AM local time this morning.

In a short statement it issued this morning, the regional state also called on the people of Gambella city, the capital of the regional state, "to support government security forces in their fight against insurgents" and advised the people to remain "undisturbed." The statement said additional information will be made public soon.

Editor's Note: This story is developing based on verified information available.

