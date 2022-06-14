Nigeria: Democracy Day - Govt Recognises Kingibe As Ex-Vice President

Babagana Kingibe, the running mate of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O. Abiola, was yesterday at the Democracy Day celebration at Eagle Square, Abuja, introduced as a former Vice President.

The Master of Ceremony on the occasion, during the photo session, invited Kingibe, who he introduced as former Vice President to join in a group photograph with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Unfortunately, however, at least three persons collapsed during the military parade to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

The individuals, believed to be members of the different units of the military, apparently succumbed due to pressure of work, having been on their feet hours before the commencement of the exercise.

The colourful parade, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, was well under way when a bit of commotion broke out from behind one of the parties as some security and medical personnel were seen scrambling stretchers to move those who had collapsed for urgent medical attention.

They were rushed to the tents provided at the square for medical personnel where physicians successfully resuscitated them.

It was not clear whether they were able to return to their duty beats for continuation of their duties.

The parade was performed by four units, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police, with combat display by the Nigerian Army Female Corps as well as traditional dance displays of the main ethnic groups in the country.

Buhari, who was the special guest of honour, carried out inspection of guards, which was followed by military/police march past.

There was a combined silent drill display by the armed forces and police, a playlet performance before the advancing of the parade in review order.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was among the dignitaries that witnessed the occasion.

Also in attendance were President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief Justice of the Nigeria, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdulahi Adamu.

The 2022 Democracy Day is expected to be the last democracy day celebration under the leadership of President Buhari.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was absent as he was said to be representing Nigeria on official visit outside the country.