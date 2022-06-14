Kenya: Suspect Arrested in Connection With Rongai Home Break-in

Nairobi — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Ongata Rongai home break-in captured on CCTV.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, the suspect is helping officers with investigations into the incident that has elicited a lot of public outcry.

"Police officers are conducting intensive investigations into the matter and so far, one suspect has been arrested. He is giving police information that will help us close in on the other suspects," he stated.

The AK47 rifle-wielding gang was captured on CCTV as they attacked the woman who was driving into her residence.

They then stole money from her which they later withdrew from an agent within Mwiki.

In the 2:00 am incident video that has since gone viral on social media, two of the thugs are seen wielding pistols, another an AK-47, and the other a machete that he used to break the window of the car the lady was in.

The thugs were also seen taking her to the house where they ransacked for valuables.

In another video, one of the thugs is seen disconnecting a sound bar speaker as another walks out of another room.