Namibia: Think Tank Wants You to Pay N$50 a Month to Fund Healthcare

A SWAPO think tank report has recommended that the government should introduce a N$50 monthly levy for everyone who earns more than N$5 000 a month to contribute towards the provision of national healthcare.

The report investigated the political, financial and technical feasibility and readiness for the development and implementation of universal health coverage.

It was presented to the ruling party central committee on Saturday by healthcare practitioner Rauna Namukwambi.

The report said Swapo promised the electorate it would implement universal healthcare coverage (UHC) in Namibia to improve quality healthcare delivery for all. One of the recommendations is for the government to "introduce a prepaid insurance for all citizens earning more than N$5 000 per month to contribute as little as N$50".

The prepaid insurance would be managed by a private or state-owned medical aid fund.

Funds obtained would go towards the renovation of ageing health facilities and the construction of new ones, in consultation with the University of Namibia, the Namibia University of Science and Technology and vocational education and training institutions to reduce costs associated with tenders, said the report.

The think tank report, dedicated by health minister Kalumbi Shangula, recommended nationwide consultation on the healthcare plan to get ideas on how to implement it.

The report said with universal health coverage, all Namibians would receive a full spectrum of essential, quality health services without suffering financial hardships.

"The hardships are brought about by a disparity between low- and high-income groups, with high unemployment seen as the main cause of inequitable access to health services".

President Hage Geingob commented on the report on Saturday.

"The paper recommended, among other things, that we [the government] introduce a levy of N$50 per month to all citizens earning more than N$5 000 [a month] as a contribution to a pre-paid national healthcare insurance."

He said the proposal requires countrywide consultations and the development of a policy towards "equitable access to quality healthcare for all, including universal coverage".

Currently, Namibia's state healthcare is funded through taxes, medical aid schemes, and donor and individual payments.

The government has made moves on the healthcare plan.

Geingob said the ministry of health last year prepared a roadmap guide to gather inputs from its stakeholders to develop the policy.

He said the Cabinet approved the roadmap last month.

"The next step is to develop strategies for UHC and these include the development of the policy on the UHC framework and advocacy brief to communicate the UHC vision."

"We are, therefore, making progress on this important reform aspect of our public health sector and we need to pull in the same direction," he said.