Tanzania: Choose Tanzania, Samia Tells Oman Investors

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has vowed to further improve investmate climate in Tanzania calling on Oman investors to look for the eastern African country.

President Samia is currently on a visit to Oman to witness the signing of major agreements with Oman companies on infrastructure, tourism and energy and she attended a business forum bringing both Tanzania and Oman business community.

According to the president, Tanzania has stable micro economic and physical policy regime. Addressing the business forum on Monday at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel in Oman, the president said Tanzania is among the fastest growing economies in Africa.

"It is worth to note that according to the 2021 world investment report, despite a vast effect of Covid-19 to many economies; Tanzania's FDA grew by 2 per cent to 1 billion dollars leading in the east African region which signals the confidence of foreign investors in the country's economic prosperity," President Samia Suluhu Hassan said

The Head of State her governing policy since she asumed office in March last year has been improving business policy to enable the private sector take the lead in doing business. "This I mean it. No more business for the government," she said.