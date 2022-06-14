Gambia: Man Commits Suicide After Police Launch Investigation Over Stolen Mobile Phone

A 21-year-old man, Sheriffo Senghore of Medina Kanuma in the Lower Niumi District, NBR, has allegedly committed suicide after the police in Barra, discovered a stolen mobile phone which he (Sheriffo Senghore), allegedly stole and offered it to his girlfriend as a gift.

The deceased allegedly hanged himself after the police in Barra discovered the stolen phone and were launching their investigation.

According to sources, the police went after the victim but he (the victim), escaped the police and decided to hang himself.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday 9th June 2022 between 9:00 and10:00 pm local time.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased gave the stolen phone to his girlfriend (name withheld) and the girlfriend, in turn, gave the same phone to another man she was dating.

"The police recovered the stolen phone and started launching their investigation and a search on the deceased (Sheriffo Senghore), who later escaped the police and decided to hang himself," said the source.

At the time of going to press this reporter contacted police PRO, ASP Lamin Njie, for him to shed light on the story, but efforts to reach him remained futile.

Confirming the incident, a source close to the Barra Police has it that the Police Command on June 9th at about 9:30 AM received a report regarding the incident.

The source further stated that the police arrived at the scene and realised that victim had hanged himself to death.

He said the body had been conveyed to the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) mortuary for autopsy.

However, the hospital had finished the autopsy and the body had been transported to his native village of Medina Kanuma for burial.