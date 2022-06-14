Kenya: Capital FM Commemorates Anniversary of Dj Ck's Death

Nairobi — Tuesday marks exactly one year since Capital FM Chairman Dr. Chris Kirubi aka DJ CK died.

In his memory, Capital FM has lined up a host of on-air tributes from various personalities on their close interactions with the renowned businessman who had interest in various sectors of our economy.

The station's Programmes Director Danny Munyi stated that listeners will be invited to send voice notes with their tributes which will be aired throughout the day during the various shows.

"This is a very special day for us here at Capital FM as we celebrate the moments we shared with our late chairman. We have articulately put together a celebratory programming to share with our listeners these moments," he stated.

Editorial Director Bernard Momanyi indicated that the station is indebted to Chairman's contribution in transforming and shaping the station into the Digital era, making it what it is currently.

"It seems like yesterday. We can't believe that it has been twelve months since we lost our chairman. That is why we thought of remembering him in a more creative way and we have a theme of 'Just Chris'. We have been talking with people the whole day who talked to Chris, who interacted with him to just tell us what they remember or miss about him," he said.

Dr. Kirubi or DJ CK as he was popularly referred to departed on June 14 last year after a long battle with cancer fought with fortitude, grace, and courage.

Capital FM News sampled some of his memorable quotes for instance one where he advised the students against setting the dorms on fire.

"And I am happy the former president has just congratulated you for not following what is going on in many schools where children are burning their own living quarters," he had stated during a period of time when many students in boarding schools were burning their dormitories.

"When you decide to burn your living quarters, it is either you are mad or you do not know what you are doing because you are destroying your own personal survival," he had said.

Kirubi was ranked among the five richest Kenyans according to the latest Knight Frank Wealth Report, and also advised the youth against overindulging in irresponsible gambling.

"Kenya is going to be labeled as a gambling nation, rather than what it was before, a working nation, because we have allowed gambling to take control of the young people's and for them to spend every little they have to buy their luck," he stated.

He also had advice on wealth management.