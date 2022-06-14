Eritrea: International Blood Donation Day Observed

Barentu — International Blood Donation Day was observed in Barentu at the national level on 12 June under the theme "Blood Donation is Expression of Humanity".

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Alem Berhe, chairperson of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Association, said that on 14 June, International Blood Donation Day is a day in which those who saved lives with their blood feel proud and others pledge to respond to the call to donate blood to save lives with their renewable blood.

Ms. Alem went on to say that the objective of the association is to develop the understanding of the public on the importance of blood donation in saving lives enriching the national blood supply as well expanding activities of the association across the country.

Indicating that from 2015 to mid-2022 about 3 thousand units of blood have been collected, Mr. Gebremeskel Embaye, chairman of the voluntary blood donation association branch in the Gash Barka Region, said that the increased number of nationals joining the association attests to the growing awareness of the public.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hiruy, Governor of Gash Barka Region, on his part expressed the readiness of the region to stand alongside the association in all its endeavors.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs and general knowledge contest as well as handing over certificates of recognition to institutions and individuals that highly contributed to the program.