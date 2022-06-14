Somalia: U.S. Support for Somalia

13 June 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
During her June 13 visit to Mogadishu, Somalia, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to offer U.S. support for his security, reconciliation, and reform agenda. The Under Secretary also expressed continued U.S. support for Somali and African Union-led counterterrorism efforts.

As Somalia faces devastating drought and food insecurity conditions, Under Secretary Nuland held a round table with Special Envoy for Drought Response Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame and UN agencies in Somalia including the Food and Agriculture Organization, UNICEF, and World Food Program. The Under Secretary noted current U.S. government plans to provide urgently needed food, famine prevention, and other humanitarian assistance for Somalia as part of nearly $105 million in new humanitarian aid for the Horn of Africa.

