Africa: The 2022 U.S.-Africa Business Summit Is Coming to Marrakech, Morocco

WASHINGTON DC, USA,13 June 2022, /African Media Agency/-The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has officially launched the 2022 U.S. - Africa Business Summit website which is now open for registration. The Summit, themed 'Building Forward Together,' will be held in Marrakech, Morocco on July 19 - 22, 2022 in partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco and Africa50 (the pan-African infrastructure investment platform). The Summit will explore a renewed commitment by both public and private sector stakeholders to building stronger U.S. and Africa trade, investment, and commercial ties as we emerge from unprecedented health and economic challenges.

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit is the first major in-person U.S.-Africa conference that meets the pent-up demand for countries and companies to re-engage and collaborate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. CCA has an exciting line-up of high level and panel discussions, networking opportunities, and activities that will allow attendees to meet face-to face to engage on key U.S.-Africa economic issues and re-establish important business contacts that were not possible over the past 2 years.

This year's Summit will host African Heads of State, U.S. Government & African Officials, top CEO's and Senior Executives from U.S. and African companies operating in sectors contributing to Africa's economic growth and relaunch including infrastructure, ICT, health, energy, mining, and creative industries. With speaker confirmations already rolling in, CCA is pleased to announce the following African Heads of State who have confirmed their attendance and will be guest speakers:

His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of Botswana and

His Excellency Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique

His Excellency H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The 2022 Summit will feature over 35 sessions about areas of U.S.-Africa business collaboration such as agribusiness, infrastructure, energy & climate change, health, cybersecurity & ICT, manufacturing and other sector-focused topics. Session topics will include "Building a Just Transition to Net Zero in Africa," "Innovation for Agriculture Transformation," and "SMEs: Fueling the Recovery & Economic Growth," to name few. Attendees will participate in high-level roundtables, panels, and country forums, with ample opportunities to network with business and government leaders to develop new business partners. The exhibition center will allow organizations to amplify their brand and showcase their business to leaders and the investment community.

During the Summit, Africa50 will organize in partnership with the Corporate Council on Africa, a series of discussions dedicated to infrastructure investing in Africa. The sessions will include a presidential dialogue; a roundtable discussion on ways to mobilize institutional investors' capital to fund infrastructure projects; a session on opportunities to increase Public-Private Partnerships in the power transmission sector; and a panel on tech-enabled infrastructure.

Speaking about the partnership, CEO Alain Ebobissé said, "we are pleased to partner with the Corporate Council on Africa for this important event which comes at a crucial time, as the continent faces unprecedented external shocks and is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a need for strong, innovative, and bold responses to accelerate the recovery while driving climate-resilient and sustainable growth, and infrastructure will play a key role."

CCA's co-host, The Kingdom of Morocco, will be facilitating site visits and tours of Marrakech and other Moroccan cities for special Summit guests. As the only African nation with a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States, a major investor in sub-Saharan Africa and successes to showcase in penetrating key global manufacturing ecosystems (including aviation, agribusiness, and automotive), Morocco has much to showcase around the areas of increased intra-African trade as well as enhancing the U.S.- Africa trade, investment, and commercial relationship. Morocco also welcomes Summit guests to enjoy the sights and sounds of Marrakech and other cultural and historic Moroccan tourist attractions.

CCA is offering an early registration discount to those who register before June 20th. With more than 1,000 U.S. and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government, and multilateral stakeholders expected at the Summit during Marrakech's high season, it is strongly encouraged that attendees register early.

CCA is extremely grateful for the excellent partnership of the Kingdom of Morocco as the Summit host, and to our Summit partner Africa 50 as well as Summit sponsors including Royal Air Maroc (the Summit official airline), OCP, Axxess, Jean Boulle Group, Pfizer, Visa, USP, Amazon, Gilead, Trimble, IHS Towers, Trade and Development Bank, Acrow Bridge, Trinity Energy, Citi, Flutterwave Inc., P&G, DLA Piper LLP, Attijariwafa Bank, Maroc Telecom, Creative Associates, Google, CrossBoundary, ONHYM, AMDIE, Frontier Bridge, and our media partners 35°Nord, All Africa, Jeune Afrique, and the African Media Agency. Without their collaboration, support and generosity, this year's U.S.-Africa Business Summit would not be possible.

For more information about the 2022 U.S. - Africa Business Summit, please visit the website at www.usafricabizsummit.com. CCA looks forward to seeing many familiar as well as new faces at this year's Summit and to continue facilitating the growth and enhancement of U.S.-Africa trade, investment, and commercial engagement that supports the prosperity of the United States, its African partners, and American and African businesses and people.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Corporate Council on Africa.

ABOUT THE U.S.-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and U.S. private sector and government representatives to engage at the highest levels on a range of issues impacting the U.S.-Africa economic relationship. Summit sessions will focus on key sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, security, trade facilitation, ICT, creative industries, and finance Summit participants can network with key private sector and government officials, explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners, and forge new business deals. The Summit also serves as an opportunity to shape and advocate for effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

Over the last 23 years, CCA has hosted more than 50 U.S. and African Heads of State and over 15,000 participants at its Summits.

ABOUT CORPORATE COUNCIL ON AFRICA (CCA)

Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. Learn more at www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com