Nigeria: Ebonyi PDP Primary - INEC Report Affirms Odii As Guber Candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has affirmed the May 29, 2022 primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State that produced Dr. Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii as the governorship candidate.

This is apart from the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, nullifying the rescheduled governorship primary and declaring Odii as the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

"The primaries were not monitored by INEC, therefore, the rescheduled exercise of June 4 and 5 that elected Senator Obinna Ogba as another gubernatorial candidate and others are hereby nullified," Justice Fatun Riman said.

In the INEC report, the commission concluded that the governorship primary election of the PDP, held on May 29, 2022 was "successfully held as scheduled."

The report dated May 30, 2022, was signed by the Head of Department of INEC Elections and Party Monitoring Department in Ebonyi State, C. C. Nwodo, Anayo Onyejekwe and Oko Kelechi for the Ebonyi State team, while Musa Husunu, Esther Ofoegbu and Abiodun Lawal signed as Monitoring Team from the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

In the report, Dr. Nwazunku Alugbala scored one vote, Mr Nwankwo Nwibo had one vote, Ogbaga Sylvester got 8 votes, Dr. Eze Eze, one vote; Christian Usulor, 9votes; Ifeanyi Odili scored 349 votes, Dr. Andrew Opoke got six votes and Senator Paulinus Nwagu, one vote.