Tanzania: Zic Pledges Support to Govt As It Marks 53rd Anniversary

ZANZIBAR Insurance Corporation (ZIC) has pledged to continue support the government and various stakeholders including the firm's customers in improving the health sector in the islands.

Briefing reporters ahead of the ZIC's 53rd anniversary of its inception, ZIC Director of General Insurance, Mr Jape Khamis said in addition to the support, the firm will also give surprise gifts to its customers throughout the week across the country.

He said towards the 53rd anniversary, ZIC has organized a number of events, including the donation of medical equipment at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital in Zanzibar

"The gift-giving exercise starts today (yesterday) and will continue until June 20 this year. The gifts will be given to all customers who will be visiting our offices or agents to get various services, "Mr Khamis said

Speaking on the medical supplies donation, Mr Khamis said the event, which is expected to take place on Saturday this week was part of support to the government and various stakeholders including the firm's customers in improving the health sector in the islands.

"For years, ZIC has invested heavily in the health sector in Tanzania. We are recognizant of the government's commitment in improving the health care sector, therefore we have dedicated this anniversary to investing in this public hospital in the Isles" he said.

He added, "Through the ZIC App our customers will be able to access all the basic services we offer including insurance issuance as well as learning more about the service and the organization as a whole... ..this is a great commercial and service revolution so we need to congratulate our customers while also giving them the opportunity to exchange various opportunities among themselves through the event,"

He appealed to their stakeholders and customers across the country to support them and continue using ZIC's services including the new Application which aims to facilitate access to its services without physical visiting the firm's offices