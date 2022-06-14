Tanzania: Oman Opens Doors for Dar Investors

CHAIRMAN of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) Chairman, Redha bin Jumah Al Saleh, has encouraged investors from Tanzania to explore investment opportunities in the Gulf nation.

Al Saleh made the statement yesterday during the Oman and Tanzania Business and Investment Forum held in Muscat.

He said the OCCI has been making necessary efforts to further strengthen the economic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and Tanzania.

The efforts, he said, include encouraging investments and showcasing the available investment opportunities, holding seminars and organising economic forums to encourage contact and interactions between Omani businessmen and their Tanzanian counterparts.

"Oman encourages Tan�zania investors to explore opportunities in various sectors including industry, agriculture, fisheries, mining, tour�ism, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and infor�mation technology," said Al Saleh. He also called for further efforts to expand the cooperation between the two coun�tries in other sectors including the logistics services at the time when Oman aspires to benefit from the geographic location of Tanzania to become an access to the markets in Africa and beyond.

The cooperation would make Tanzania the gateway for transit of African products to the emerging markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States apart from East Asian countries, he said.

According to Mr Al Saleh, Oman Vision 2040 encompasses advantages and enablers to a number of sectors in the private sector including the sectors of industry, agriculture, fisheries, mining, tourism, education, renewable energy and information technology, which together and individually represent opportunities for expanding cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

He added that President Samia's visit would further bolster cooperation for the achievement of the joint interests of the two countries.

The deep-rooted relations and the history of trade between the two countries are factors for making more efforts towards enhancement of exchange of trade and investment between the two countries, he said.

For his side, the President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Paul Koyi stressed on trust, confidence and transparency in order to succeed in the trade partnership between the two countries Mr Koyi said no partnership can be created with�out trust, so the business partners between Tanzania and Oman should be based on trust.

"It is crucial we trust each other and we must have the confidence to speak of whatever we think is right for the benefit of the two countries," he said.

Koyi added that both countries need to be transparent in doing their business for the benefit of both countries and they have to create various projects as the businessmen need to be creative with new project ideas.

Earlier on Sunday, OCCI chairman held a meeting with Mr Koyi and other businessmen from Tanzania at the OCCI headquarters in Muscat, reviewing areas of joint cooperation, especially investment prospects for both the countries. Both sides also deliberated on mechanisms to enhance opportunities for establishing commercial partnerships between Omani businessmen and their Tanzanian counterparts.

OCCI is exerting efforts, Al Saleh said, to strengthen economic relations between Oman and Tanzania by exploring new investments ventures, and holding introductory seminars and bilateral meetings between Omani and Tanzanian businessmen.

"The official visit of President Samia Suluhu Hassan reflects the keenness of the two leaderships to develop the solid historical relations between the two friendly countries further.

The two countries enoy cooperation in various spheres, especially in economic and trade fields."