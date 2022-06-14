Tanzania: Duwasa Determine to Solve Water Woes in Dodoma City

RESIDENTS of Ndachi and Matulia vicinities in Dodoma city expect to get clean and safe water by the end of this month following initiatives by the Dodoma Water and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA) to solve water woes.

The move was revealed over the weekend in Dodoma by the Ndachi-Mnadani Project Engineer, David Kasanja in an open meeting with project beneficiaries.

He said the project is being implemented by DUWASA in collaboration with WaterAid, estimated to cost 235m/-. It will serve more than 2000 households, which are located in the Ndachi-Mnadani localities.

"This project involves construction of a 135,000-litre water tank, the renovation of wells, a pump depot, two water pumps, and the supply of 5-kilometres pipelines. This project started on February 18th this year and we hope to complete it by the end of July this year," he said.

A Development Officer for Dodoma City Council, Hidaya Mizega has called on the residents of areas to be covered by the project to co-operate in managing and protecting the project until it is completed.

"We must not allow individuals to vandalise the water project infrastructures... we will arrest anyone who will be caught and proper legal action will be taken," she insisted.

On behalf of the project area residents, Elizabeth Shija said they have received the project with both hands, because lack of water source in the area hinders the development of people including some of them who have failed to construct or finish up their houses due to the water woes.

Meanwhile, DUWASA received a consignment of 14,000 water metres at a cost of more than 1.2bn/- from the B-Meter company in Italy.

According to a statement issued by the authority over the weekend, the new metres are meant for connecting new customers and replacing worn-out metres to improve service provision.

The authority said before installing the metres, they will be tested by the Tanzania Measurement Agency, to verify their effectiveness to reduce customer complaints and increase the efficiency of the authority to deliver good services.