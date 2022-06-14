Ghana: 51 Persons Pick Nomination Papers for NPP Election

A total of 51 bigwigs within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have picked nomination forms to contest in various positions in the national election, when nomination ended yesterday.

The election which will be held at the party annual delegates' conference from Friday, July 15, to Sunday, July 17, 2022, has given aspirants latest by Thursday to submit their nomination forms.

Vetting of aspirants is scheduled for June 17th to 20th 2022, whilst the vetting committee is expected to release its report on June, 22, and the Appeals Committee to sit on any cases between June 24 and 25.

The Director of Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, who disclosed this in an interview with a local radio station monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said seven people picked nominations to run for the National Chairperson position, whilst 10 people picked forms for the National Vice Chairperson positions with six contesting for the General Secretary position.

He said applicants for the National Chairperson were Stephen Ntim, Ayikoi Otoo, Professor Christopher AmeyawAkumfi, Asamoah Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, and Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.

"For the National Vice Chairperson positions, the applicants are Edmond Peprah, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, Jewels Annan, Rita Asobayire, Omari Wadie, Kwaku Nkansah, Kingston Kissi, Danquah Smith, Ishmael Yahuza and Nuworsu Ken-Wuud.

"Applicants for the General Secretary position are Justin KoduaFrimpong, Musah Iddrisu Superior, Fredrick Opare Ansah, John Boadu, Charles Bissue, and Ramseyer Agyeman-Prempeh," Mr Nimako said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said those contesting for the National Organiser position wereNana Boakye, Daniel Titus Glover, Eric AmoakoTwum, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Dr. Kwame Afriyie, Seth Adu-Adjei, and Nana Owusu Fordjour.

Mr Nimako said applicants for the National Women's Organiser are Kate Gyamfua, HajiaSawudatu Seed, Ellen Ama Daaku, and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu, while the National Youth Organiser position has Prince Kamal Gumah, Salam Mustapha, Abanga Yakubu Fuseini, Michael Osei Boateng, and Karikari Klinsman Mensah.

"Those for the National Nasara Coordinator position are Alhaji Issaka Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Ishmael Haruna, SulemanaAlhassanAtakpo, Abdul-Raman Diallo, Abdul Aziz Futa, and HarunaMaiza" he said.

Mr Nimako cautioned aspirants to be disciplined in their campaigning as the party would not tolerates hate speeches and any activities that may tarnished the image of the party and mentioned delegates expected to vote at the annual delegates conference to elect the national executives included, the party's Members of Parliament (MPs), all regional and constituencies executives, recognized representative of the party's Tertiary Students Confederacy, founding members of the party among others.

He explained that a prospective candidate for any of the National Officers position shall be nominated by one member of the party's National Council and seconded by 20 known and active registered members of the party and all seconders must be in good standing.