Ghana: Farmer Remanded for Inflicting Cutlass Wounds On Victim

Bolgatanga — The Circuit Court in Bolgatanga, has remanded an 18-year-old farmer, for allegedly attacking a colleague, at Kwarania, in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.

Nicholas Webaduah, charged with count of the use of offensive weapon, denied committing the crime, and the court remanded him into police custody.

Webaduah supposedly inflicted cutlass wounds on Emmanuel Aduah, when the duo clashed over a fishing net.

Inspector Mariam Awemoni said that the complainant, Mr Aduah, and accused, were residents of Kwarania. Prosecution said a misunderstanding ensued between the complainant and accused on a farm, on June 6, this year.

Insp Awemoni told the court, presided over by Mr Alexander Graham, that the two fought over ownership of a fishing net until a passer-by separated them.

Prosecution said that in the process, Webaduah rushed to a nearby bush, emerged with a cutlass and inflicted deep wounds on victim's right ankle, buttocks and toes.

"In the process, one Georgina appeared at the scene and raised the alarm. One John rushed to the scene and took complainant to War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo for treatment", said Insp Awemoni.

According to prosecution, family members of the victim overpowered accused, who was armed with machete, and handed him to the police in Navrongo.

Insp Awemoni said the "victim was still battling for his life at the hospital, and investigation is ongoing to obtain statements from possible witnesses".

He will appear again in court on June 29, 2022.