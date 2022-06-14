Ghana: Unauthorised Structures On RMU's Land to Be Demolished

The Minister for Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has hinted that all unauthorised structures situated on land belonging to the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in Accra will be demolished.

The Minister explained that the land located at Nunguahas over the years been encroached upon by private developers, making it difficult for development projects to be carried out to ensure the objectives of the university were achieved.

"All buildings on RMU lands will be pulled down to make way for infrastructural development of the university to serve its intended purpose," he stated during the 16th Congregation of the RMU held on Saturday in Accra.

"The land meant for the university has been encroached upon by selfish private developers and government would not sit aloof and allow such illegal activities to go on," he added.

The government, he said, would ensure the land was protected and cautioned private developers to stay off lands belonging to the RMU for their own good.

"Infrastructural development, especially in the area of education remains a priority to government and we would do well to protect lands meant for such purposes," he stressed.

He called on the Paramount Chief of Nungua, Nii Odaifio Welentsi III, and other traditional leaders within the area(Nungua) to collaborate with government and the management of the university to protect RMU lands.

Mr Asiamah said the RMU had contributed largely to addressing the challenge of graduate unemployment in Ghana and beyond and should be supported to produce employable graduates for the vibrant maritime sector.

"The maritime industry continue to provide jobs even in times of crisis and the RMU has been training the youth in acquiring skills to be employed in the maritime industry," he said.

He urged the youth to patronise maritime training as they would be guaranteed of direct employment after completion.

He also tasked the RMU to put in efforts to attract more women into the institution as over the years, men gained over admission as compared to women.

"Gender equality remains very important to the growth of every country and economy. The RMU should also do well to attract more females into the schoolso they could also serve in various positions within the maritime industry," he added.

The acting Vice Chancellor of the RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks, advised graduates to utilise the acquired skills and knowledge to impact on various sectors of their countries.

He said, "Do not only be great ambassadors of the RMU but be brave, forthright, go out there and contribute immensely to the development of your respective countries".

He also called on member states to make their contributions to train incoming students to also impact on the economies of their countries.

In all, 442 students graduated with Diplomas, Bachelors and Masters Degrees. Of these, 62 received master's degrees, 267 had bachelor's degrees while 83 were rewarded diplomas.

The university was established in 1958 and is one of the oldest martime universities in Africa that boasts of a rich and proud history.

The university is now an international tertiary institution and private university founded by the Republics of Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.