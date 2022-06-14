Malawi Start Cosana Tri-Nations On High

Malawi National Netball Team started the CosanaTri-Nations with a resounding victory 60-22 over Namibia at Malawi University of Health Sciences Sports Complex on Sunday.

Malawi weathered Namibia's scare in the first quarter which ended 10-9.

This forced Malawi coach Peace Chawinga-Kulua to shake up the team after recess by substituting Thandi Galeta for Takondwa Lwazi.

The changes made a big difference as Malawi defended well while taking their chances to score more baskets led by shooter Jane Chimaliro.

Malawi outplayed Namibia in the third quarter to win 42-22 inspired by resolute goalkeeper UK-based Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda and captain Caroline Mtukule Ngwira

In the fourth quarter, Malawi proved too strong for Namibia who gave a good run during the Africa Netball Championship they hosted.

The Queens forced Namibia to score one basket from the last action of the match, which was initially nullified for being scored after the final whistle but it was awarded.

Chawinga-Kulua described the result as encouraging, but admitted her charges were jittery in the first quarter.

"Every opening game is tricky because each team studies its opponent. This why we struggled in the first quarter," she said.

Chawinga-Kulua also said she was impressed to see that the team had improved as compared to their performance at the Africa Netball Championship in which they finished second to Uganda on goal difference.

Namibia coach Sunette Burden said Malawi put up a solid performance, but praised her charges for a strong start to the game.

"Congratulations to Malawi for winning. Malawi is a good team, but we gave them a good run for their money in the first quarter," she said.