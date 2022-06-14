Zimbabwe Intensifies Campaign for Top ITU Post

Zimbabwe is intensifying its campaign for its candidate Dr Cosmas Zavazava for the position of director telecommunications development bureau at the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) ahead of the ITU elective conference in September this year.

Having launched its campaign on March 25, 2022, at the ITU council meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, the campaign has now been taken to the ITU World Telecommunications Development Conference (WTDC), which is currently underway in Kigali, Rwanda.

At the conference, Zimbabwe hosted a campaign dinner for Dr Zavazava that was attended by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Rwanda Professor Charity Manyeruke and the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Dingimuzi Phuti among other delegates.

Deputy Minister Phuti said Dr Zavazava was a seasoned ICT sector expert and practitioner who can best fit for the position.

"I would like to inform you that Dr Zavazava's candidature is not yet on the ITU website in accordance with ITU rules as he is a serving staff member. We will soon officially submit his candidature and you will see it on the ITU website.

"Nonetheless your support for his bid to become The Director BDT will be greatly appreciated. We are forever indebted as a nation Zimbabwe, as a regional block SADC and as a continent Africa for your expected."

Ambassador Manyeruke said Zimbabwe was confident that Dr Zavazava was the best candidate on Global Telecommunications Development issues. She said Dr Zavazava's resume demonstrated his suitability for the post and also that he was fit for the purpose.

"Dr Zavazava is a candidate not just for Zimbabwe, but for SADC, the AU and the whole world," Ambassador Manyeruke said.

"We are more than honoured to be given this opportunity to present Dr Zavazava's candidature as people centred, visionary, as a highly experienced ICT professional who has clear vision for the development Bureau, who provides strategic leadership and gets the job done.

"On behalf of SADC block and the Government of Zimbabwe allow me to thank you for taking time off your very tight and busy schedules at this conference to attend our reception and looking forward to your unwavering support for our candidature."

Dr Zavazava said his vision is around three key elements that serve as drivers to sustainable development and investment in infrastructure, innovation, and inclusiveness. He said he will ensure a culture that empowers staff to embrace a growth mindset through continuous learning, to collaborate across teams, and to feel encouraged rather than threatened by change.

"I commit to ensure that we use the funds that we receive from our member states and development partners efficiently and effectively. Also, we report measurable outcomes to the membership and partners regularly showing the impact of our work and its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"I will stick to my mandate and focus to get the job done and recognize that each Sector can do well when we complement each other rather than compete. We can achieve more when we build on each other's competencies. The development sector must seek to deliver development solutions to help countries deal with global, regional, and national challenges," Dr Zavazava said.

He said given his current role in the BDT as chief Partnerships for Digital Development Department responsible for forging strategic partnerships, resource mobilization, and engagement with industry and private sector and academia, he will make sure that there are great opportunities for the Telecommunication Development Bureau to get the job done.

Dr Zavazava is currently the chief, Partnerships for Digital Development Department at the ITU and he is based at the ITU headquarters in Geneva.

He was endorsed by the African Union AU as its candidate for the position of ITU Director Development Bureau at the last heads of state Summit in Addis Ababa.

Dr Zavazava's aspiring post is currently held by America. The incumbent Mrs Doreen Bogdan-Martin will not contest for re-election as she aspires for a higher position of ITU secretary-general.