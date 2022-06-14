Malawi: Four Judges Elevated to Supreme Court

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal which for sometime has been in short supply of justices of Appeal following a massive exodus and movement of men and women of silk from the bench to retirement has now been gifted with four new judges to administer justice at the country's highest court.

The four judges include High Court judge president, Sylvester Kalembera, the Chatham House of London awarding-winning judge, Dingiswayo Madise, who was part of the five justices who sitting as a constitutional court nullified the 2019 presidential elections, Rowland Mbvundula and Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga.

Malawi's head of the Third Estate, Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda has confirmed the appointment of the four learned gentlemen and a lady who were serving as judges in the High Court of Malawi.

The Supreme Court last year lost many of its officers to retirement and these include among others the former chief justice, Andrew Nyirenda, Edward Twea, Dunstan Mwaungulu and Dr. Jane Ansah.

In a related development, Mzikamanda has also appointed Kondwani Banda as acting registrar of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and High Court of Malawi.

Furthermore, the Chief justice has also appointed Kingsley Mlungu and Innocent Nebias as acting senior deputy registrar and acting deputy registrar respectively.