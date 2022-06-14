South Africa: Employment and Labour Embarks On Integrated Blitz Inspections in School and Farms in Mpumalanga, 14 to 29 Jun

press release

The Department of Employment and Labour in Mpumalanga is to embark in an integrated blitz inspection in the schools and farms in the province.

The latest integrated blitz builds on the recent joint Portfolio Committee visit in the province where it became evident that the department needed to sustain is inspection programme.

It is against this backdrop that the Mpumalanga Province's Inspection and Enforcement Services branch has decided to embark on an integrated inspection drive to ensure that there is compliance with employment laws. The inspectorate is mandated to ensure that there is compliance with the following legislations: Unemployment Insurance Fund Act, Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Disease Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Employment Equity Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the National Minimum Wage Act.

The targeted arears will be employees and employers in schools (community and personal services sector) and farms. It is the responsibility of the department to continuously remind workers of their rights and responsibilities, therefore an impact analysis on the said blitz will be conducted once completed to determine the extent to which employers comply with the applicable employment laws.

The planned integrated inspection is intended to cover all schools in the province and agriculture in the labour market focusing on all three regions in the Province as follows:

All School (Community and Personal Services)

Gert Sibande District - from 14-24 June 2022

Ehlanzeni District - from 14-24 June 2022

Nkangala District - from 14-24 June 2022

Bohlabela Region (Bushbuckridge) - from 14-24 June 2022

Agriculture Sector

Gert Sibande region - focus area is Mkhondo from 17, 27 and 29 June 2022

Ehlanzeni region - focus area is Malelane / Hazviewy from 17, 27 and 29 June 2022

The integrated inspections are intended to yield problem solving on employee/s enquiries, alertness of the compliance status to employers and visibility to the labour market.