Somalia to Mark the 62nd Anniversary of Independent Day

14 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia is preparing to mark the 62nd anniversary of Independent days which will be on 26, 27 June this month, and the first of July next month, the state media reported.

The organizing activities towards marking the 60th anniversary of Independent Days in the country on Monday evening here in the capital Mogadishu, and Hargeysa in Somaliland, and other major cities and administrative capitals of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle states will follow suit to the celebrations.

Somali Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble set up a committee comprising of 11 members mainly Government ministers who are assigned to organize the great events of the Independent days yesterday evening.

This year comes as the country has a new President Hassan Sh. Mohamud is also to appoint a Prime Minister in the days ahead.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X