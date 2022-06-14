Somalia to Mark the 62nd Anniversary of Independent Day

Somalia is preparing to mark the 62nd anniversary of Independent days which will be on 26, 27 June this month, and the first of July next month, the state media reported.

The organizing activities towards marking the 60th anniversary of Independent Days in the country on Monday evening here in the capital Mogadishu, and Hargeysa in Somaliland, and other major cities and administrative capitals of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle states will follow suit to the celebrations.

Somali Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble set up a committee comprising of 11 members mainly Government ministers who are assigned to organize the great events of the Independent days yesterday evening.

This year comes as the country has a new President Hassan Sh. Mohamud is also to appoint a Prime Minister in the days ahead.