South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Lead Youth Day Commemoration

14 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the country's Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

This year will mark 46 years since the 1976 student uprising.

The Youth Day commemoration will be celebrated under the theme "Promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow".

"President Ramaphosa will deliver an update on the Presidential initiatives aimed at stimulating youth employment," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The proceedings will begin with a visit to St Johns College Mthatha School followed by the main event, which will be hosted in accordance with COVID-19 regulations on outdoor gatherings at the Mthatha Stadium.

South Africans are invited to follow the commemoration on government digital platforms and major news broadcasting channels.

