Nigeria: Club Shooting Update - Police Invite Burna Boy for Interrogation

14 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Esther Onyegbula

Lagos — Police authorities in Lagos State have reportedly invited popular music artiste, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, for interrogation over the alleged shooting of fun-seekers by police escorts assigned to him.

This is coming on the heels of the revelation, yesterday, that the Burna Boy's five police escorts were assigned to him from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

However, at press time, it was gathered that detectives are working round the clock to trace his whereabout just as news-making rounds said he is not in the country.

Police sources said Burna Boy has allegedly fled the country immediately after the incident to avoid questioning, adding: "Already, five police escorts attached to the singer have since been arrested and are being detained at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja."

A police source revealed that the escorts involved in the incident didn't notify the police about the incident. According to the source, it was eyewitnesses that reported the shooting incident to the police.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X