Kenya to Host Inaugural Two Day Waste-to-Energy Congress

Nairobi — Kenya is set to host the inaugural two day Waste-to-Energy Congress aimed at tackling waste management challenges facing the country.

The congress set to be held between Wednesday June 15 and Thursday June 16, 2022 is themed "It is Time to Act" and comes at a time the country is setting up infrastructure to address Africa's growing Waste Management challenge.

The inaugural Waste to Energy Congress is organized by Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), a Zurich-based firm dedicated to tackling global environmental challenges by generating Waste from Energy, in partnership with Sintmond Group, a local Zero Waste Smart Waste project management firm.

Speaking about the event, Sintmond Group Limited, CEO Richmond Gatu said, "Waste-to-Energy (WtE) technologies consist of any waste treatment process that creates energy in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. diesel) from a waste source. Waste being one of the contributors of greenhouse gasses, affects climate change. Improper management of waste disposal ultimately hinders the achievement of sustainable development. "

National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) recent statistics indicate that "Kenya generates an estimated 22,000 tons of waste per day translating to 8 million tonnes annually. 40 percent of this waste is generated in urban areas; with urbanization growing by 10 percent annually, the country's urban population will be generating an estimated 5.5million tonnes of waste every year by 2030.

Developing sustainable waste management technologies and initiatives to curb this growing global challenge,

"Poor waste management, coupled with rising urban pressure, has heightened the risks of environmental degradation, especially for urban dwellers. Of the total waste generated by Nairobi City, only 45 percent is recycled, reused or transformed into a form which can yield an economic or ecological benefit, a far cry from the 80 percent target set by the National Environment Management Authority," adds Mr. Gatu.

Currently, NEMA estimates that 60 to 70 percent of waste generated is organic, 20 percent plastic, 10 percent paper, 1 percent medical waste, and 2 percent metal.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Sintmond and other stakeholders in Kenya to make this initiative a reality. HZI brings decades of experience in delivering complete turnkey waste management plants. Its solutions as a project developer, technology supplier, and engineering, procurement, and construction contractor have been part of more than 1,600 reference projects," Urs Altenburger Senior Sales Director Emerging Markets HZI.

HZI's partnership with Sintmond Group includes development of local waste management plants as a long term solution for recycling waste into Electricity and Fuel.

Confirmed speakers at the Congress include PS for Energy, Major General (Rtd) Dr Gordon Kihalangwa, Swiss Ambassador to Kenya, Embassy of Switzerland - Valentin Zellweger, NMS Director-General Lt. Gen Mohamed Badi, amongst others.

Topics of discussion at the 2022 Congress include Waste to Energy (WtE) project development and technical solutions, financing opportunities tailored for Africa, education exchange programs to Switzerland, and long-term operation of Waste to Energy plants.