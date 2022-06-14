Togo: "The Ablodé is immortal. No one CAN suffocate him. It is always reborn from its ashes because it is anchored in the veins of the Togolese..."

This is only one of the first words of the leader of the Togolese opposition, and national president of the UFC (Union of Forces of Change), Dr Gilchrist Olympio, on his return to Togo, after several months away of the country, sanctioned by a stay in Paris in France and in Accra in Ghana.

"The Ablodé is immortal. No one can suffocate him. It is always reborn from its ashes because it is anchored in the veins of the Togolese... We must work tirelessly for the development of our homeland, "said the son of Ablodé.

According to information, the statesman and President of the UFC party returned to Lomé on the afternoon of Thursday June 09, 2022.

Welcomed by his relatives and the executives of his party at the Togo-Ghana border of Kodjoviakopé, the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Gilchrist Sylvanus Olympio, did not fail to express his joy at returning to Togolese land. Dr. Gilchrist Sylvanus OLYMPIO greeted his comrades in the fight for the entrenchment of democracy and his compatriots in a message in the local language, filmed a few minutes after his arrival in the country.

In his message, he returned to other subjects.