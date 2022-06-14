Kenya: Two Voters in Court Over Wavinya Ndeti's Degree

14 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Two voters from Machakos have questioned the validity of the academic qualifications of Wavinya Ndeti who is seeking the Governor's seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

The duo Gideon Ngewa and Kisilu Mutisya in their argument before the dispute resolution committee stated that Wavinya does not hold a university degree so cannot vie for the post.

Wavinyas lawyers Eunice Lumala and Ochieng Oginga however told the committee chaired by Boya Molu that their client holds a recognized university degree which has been accepted by the Commission for Higher Education.

They submitted that Wavinya's qualification has never been questioned since 2013 and 2017 when she was cleared to run for a parliamentary seat.

The committee will endeavor to deliver its ruling on Saturday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X