Liberia: Angry Citizens Ransack Police Headquarters in Kakata, Seize the Streets After Police Officer Shot and Killed 21-Yr-Old Man

Monrovia — Tension was high Monday in Kakata, Margibi County after Joseph K. Kollie of the Liberia National Police (LNP) allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old man.

Angry residents ransacked the headquarters of the LNP in Kakata after its Patrolman Kollie was accused of shooting to death Rufus Fombeh.

Eyewitnesses narrated to FPA that early Monday morning patrolman Kollie and the operations of the Liberia National Police Margibi County Detachment, Mohammed Kromah disembarked a motorcycle and started to pursue them over claims that a suspected criminal linked to an alleged burglary was being harbored in that vicinity in the World Bank Community.

"We were sitting here at the car wash when two policemen came and began running behind us; it was just at that time one of the officers discharged his firearm in the head of our friend," an eyewitness explained to FrontPageAfrica on condition of anonymity.

He further narrated that when the officer noticed that he had shot and killed, he and his colleagues immediately escaped the scene for fear of reprisal from the locals.

Following the shooting incident, some angry youths hurriedly took the lifeless body of the victim to the police headquarters.

But soon after the incident, a chaotic situation erupted at the Kakata Police Detachment where relatives and other known people of the deceased including friends started protesting against the incident.

Some of the angry protesters predominantly youth rushed to the scene and ransacked the police station with major office equipment being looted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The protesters earlier intended to set the Kakata Police Detachment on flames but were vehemently prevented by other residents as the situation remain tense until the arrival of some army personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia who were en route to Gbargna, Bong. The army officers quelled the situation until the arrival of the emergency response team of the Liberia National Police who restored total calm to the city.

Deputy Police Commissioner (102), Marvin Siakor, has announced that the Liberia National Police has launched a full-scale investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the Monday incident. He assured the public of a speedy and impartial probe.

DCP Siakor intimated that the police will also launch a raid on individuals linked to the vandalization of the police station and ensure that they are investigated, charged, and send to court for prosecution.

At the same time, family members and the deceased in the county have expressed deep regret over what they termed the 'untimely' demise of their son and colleague.

They admonished the Liberia National Police to conduct a fair and speedy probe into the accident.