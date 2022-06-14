Liberia: Usurping the President's Function - Mines And Energy Minister Appoints Acting Assistant Minister for Mines

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has in its possession a memorandum circulated by the Director of Mines at the Ministry of Mines and Energy announcing the appointment of Mr. Armah Fully as the Acting Assistant Minister of Mines, an appointment that did not come from the Executive Mansion.

The Memo which was written by the Director of Mines, Mr. Arthur Gotolo reads:

"This is to inform all sectional heads of the Ministry of Mines and Energy that Mr. Arma George Fully, Jr. has been appointed as Acting Assistant Minister for Mines, Ministry of Mines and Energy.

In view of the above, you are asked to please accord him all necessary cooperation for smooth operation of the Ministry."

When contacted for comments, the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry said the appointment of Mr. Fully met all the requirements of the Ministry to fill the void created by Mr. Emmanuel T. T. Swen who was in the United Kingdom pursuing a master's program.

When questioned whether the appointment of such a position was authorized and announced by Executive Mansion, he said, not all appointments are announced by the Office of the President.

He, however, said, Mr. Fully has returned to his previous position due to the return of Mr. Swen.

Also speaking to FrontPageAfrica, Mr. Fully who originally serves as the Director for Hydrocarbon at the Ministry said his appointment was made through a written recommendation from the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Mr. Gesler Murray. He said, based on the recommendation from Min. McGill, the Minister and Energy Minister served him a letter of appointment to the position of Acting Assistant Minister for Mines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A copy of the letter from Min. McGill to Min. McGill reads:

Mr. Minister:

I extend warmest greetings and write to kindly request that you consider Mr. G. Armah Fully to act as Assistant Minister for Mines. When considered, he will act in the stead of Hon. Emmanuel T. T. Swen who has been granted study leave in pursuance of his academic sojourn.

As you are aware, Mr. Fully is currently the Director of Hydrocarbon at your Ministry and has the requisite technical and professional skills to administer the Bureau of Mines accordingly.

Kind regards.

Sincerely yours,

Nathaniel McGill

Minister and Chief of Staff to the President

It can be recalled that President in April suspended the Director-General of the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) for dismissing his deputy, Nathaniel Bracewell.

President Weah described the action by the NBC boss to terminate the services of Mr. Bracewell as arbitrary and without due regard to the Office of the President.

At the same time, President Weah warned all public officials to immediately refrain from exercising any power, function, and duties assigned to the President of Liberia, and to act within the confines of their authorities.