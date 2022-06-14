Liberia: Thomas Foundation Takes Financially-Constraint Liberians' Medical Burden

Monrovia — Old lady Sonnie Degay, 70 , and others, who often spent over five thousand Liberian dollars for medical attention, were rescued medically by The Thomas Foundation over the weekend; writes Ojuku Silver- tongue Kangar, Jr.

"I often paid L$5,000 plus to go to hospital but thank God for Michael Thomas for the free medical service," Old lady Degay said.

"We paid no cent to get medicines and treatment. We will vote for him," Kormasa Mulbah, one of the beneficiaries said during an exclusive interview.

The beneficiaries, included old folks, babies, pregnant women and youths. They all were served from 6:00am to evening hours.

The Thomas' Foundation, which has served over 10,000 Liberians and non-Liberians in 11- communities, is a none profit and purely humanitarian organization that has been impacting lives in Montserrado County District #4 and beyond it, according to Michael Thomas, the foundation executive director.

"It has been one or two years since we embarked on the Mobile Clinic. Gilva, Soul Clinic Community today is benefiting from the service and we have more than 1,200 patients," Thomas said. "Health is one of the basic social services our district needs - providing free medication.

"Apart from medication, the foundation has vocational school, loan program, and so on," he added.

The beneficiaries, who thronged the El-Shalom Word Outreach Ministries International, beginning at 6:00 am, were given tickets as qualified candidates for the operation. Several expressed joy and satisfaction with the medication and treatment.

"Since my lifetime, l have not seen this," Tracy, a permanent resident said.

"I pledged my life to vote for him . This is a great beginning".

"Representative Rustolyn Suacco Dennis left us down. We can't see her. She allowed me paid my way to the Capitol Building and hid from me after she told me to go there," Getrude Brown, a renowned old lady in the community said. "She is supposed to be giving us free service but abandoned and failed us".

The recommendation to use the church was done by the Community Chairman. Both members of the church and community benefited from the medical services.

"It is free of charge, no one paid a cent. On behalf of the church and community, l appreciated the services he brought to us," Apostle Joshua Pratt, Founder and Overseer of the Church said. "The next area for the same service will be Kaymah Town".

The Foundation treats malaria, typhoid, sugar, and so on. The team has qualified doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, according to Kerkulah, 'a registered nurse', who is the head of the medical team.