Nigeria: 2023 - Nigerians Will Collapse APC, Same Way Party Collapsed Country - Atiku

14 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that Nigerian populace will oust the All Progressives Congress through their votes at the polls at the 2023 general elections.

Atiku said this in a series of tweets on Monday while reacting to the collapse of national electricity grid which has thrown a section of the country into blackout.

He stressed that the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation, pointing to a collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, among others.

Vanguard reported yesterday that the national electricity grid has broken down again on Sunday evening making the fifth time the country would experience a total blackout in 2022.

States that were affected included Kaduna, Lagos, Abuja and the entire Southeast region states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia.

Reacting via Twitter, former Vice President said, "the darkness that has enveloped the nation in the last couple of days with the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation: collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, collapsing well-being and collapsing value of human life and dignity."

Atiku further tweeted, "My expectation is that Nigerians will collapse the ruling APC in kind via the ballot and enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria of our dreams that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive. As one, we can get it done."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X