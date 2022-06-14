Ghana: Thrills at UNICOMS Football Competition

14 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

Level 300 students of the University College of Management Studies (UNICOMS), Jerusalem Campus, on Saturday defeated the school Alumni football team 6-4 in a 5- aside inter- levels football competition.

It formed part of activities marking the Students Representative Council (SRC) week.

Playing on the school park at SCC Junction on the Mallam- Kasoa road, the two teams exhibited fine skills that could pass for professional footballers.

An elated Head of Department of Banking and Finance, Mr Paul Nyarko remarked, "honesty, I did not know the students can play football this way; we have all seen it today."

If the soccer talents exhibited by the students was a delight to watch, the Akan commentary ran by Daniel Nyarko, a member of a spinning group that echoed in the vicinity could as well be taken for a Ghana Premier League radio commentary.

The Acting Dean of Students, Abakah Yawson, handed over the trophy to the Level 300 winning team and thanked the participating teams for their sportsmanship.

