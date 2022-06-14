South Africa: Frustration Rising in Cape Town's Hanover Park Community Over 'Hostile' Ward Councillor

A collective called the Hanover Park Concerned Residents Against Crime Committee handed the City of Cape Town a memorandum listing 19 grievances against ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede in February. Three months on, members have seen little action to address their complaints, despite the city's assurance that an independent investigator is handling the matter.

Several civil society and community organisations in Hanover Park have come forward with complaints about Ward 47 councillor Antonio van der Rheede. Many claim their grievances go back years, yet no real action has yet been taken to address them.

In early February 2022, a collective called the Hanover Park Concerned Residents Against Crime Committee handed a memorandum to the City of Cape Town that listed 19 grievances against Van der Rheede, according to Roberto Stemmet, a representative of the committee that spearheaded the compilation of the memorandum.

The submission, which called for Van der Rheede's "continuous misconduct" to be addressed, was signed by more than 6,000 community members and supported by more than 20 local non-profits.

"We want engagement, proper engagement, with sincerity [and] caring for the community," said Ashraf Allie, chairperson of the Hanover Park Cricket Club, on what community representatives wanted from...