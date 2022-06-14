South Africa: Minor Is One of 11 Suspects in Court for the Killing of E-Hailing Driver Abongile Mafalala

Abongile Mafalala was stabbed, beaten with spades and set alight after fake news spread that he had kidnapped a child.

A 15-year-old minor is one of 11 suspects who have been arrested and charged in connection with the mob murder of 31-year-old e-hailing taxi driver Abongile Mafalala in Parkwood, Cape Town, earlier this month.

Inclement weather caused the cancellation of a planned protest by residents of Dunoon, where Mafalala lived, on Monday at the Wynberg Magistrates' Court where the accused briefly appeared.

A video clip of the attack that went viral on social media on 2 June shows how Mafalala was stabbed, beaten with spades and then set alight by an angry mob. Mafalala was killed after fake news spread that he had kidnapped a child.

Initially, five suspects were apprehended and appeared in court last Monday. A further six suspects were subsequently arrested.

Appearing in court were Zharnay Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spanenberg and a 15-year-old minor.

Eric Ntabazalila, the National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson, confirmed that all the accused had been charged with the murder of Mafalala, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious...