Ghana: Access Bank Expands Operations to Accra Technical University

Access Bank has inaugurated a new Agency Banking network at the Accra Technical University (ATU) in Accra.

This is in line with the Bank's vision of becoming the world's most respected African Bank through strategic expansion and retail dominance.

The ATU Agency brings to five, the number of the Bank's Agency networks and the fourth of its physical presence in tertiary institutions.

The Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji, during the inauguration intimated that the launch of the ATU Agency would further deepen the Bank's financial inclusion agenda and play a facilitating role in improving the banking experience of students on campus.

The Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking, Pearl Nkrumah, noted that banking was not only about where one did a transaction but the experiences that came with the transactions.

She said Access Bank Ghana offered that unique experience customers need through the provision of innovative banking solutions.

"This is another opportunity to bring best-in-class banking products and services to the doorsteps of the studentsand indeed, the public. Over the past 13 years, Access Bank has brought innovation to banking and the financial sector. Our range of specialised products including those targeted at the youth, among other groups clearly show that we are a bank to reckon with for customers' financial solutions," she said.

She explained that the bank's expansion drive was in line with its mission of becoming the world's most respected African bank.

"As a bank, we are pursuing our vision of becoming the world's most respected African bank, offering the best financial solutions. This ambitious vision comes with a lot of responsibility. It comes with a lot of hard work and commitment on our part as a bank to ensure that our cherished customers get the best value from us. This expansion means that students of this great institution will enjoy the benefits of having a physical banking experience right here; the experience will not be different for customers in this vicinity," Pearl noted.

The Vice Chancellor of the Accra Technical University, Professor Samuel NiiOdai, shared his excitement at the opening of the new banking facility and said Access Bank had remained committed to its promise of establishing a physical presence at the university.

The Chief Operations Officer of Access Bank, Ade Ologun, urged the entire ATU community to take advantage of the facility.

"We have brought the bouquet of all our unique banking products and services right here to you. It is our hope that you will take advantage of the presence of our bank here to explore the "beyond banking" world Access Bank offers," he said.