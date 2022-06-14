Ghana: Atasemanso Market Traders Demand Better Facilities

Kumasi — Traders at the Atasemanso market in the Nyieaso Sub-Metro of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) have expressed concern about the poor drainage system in the area which results in flooding any time there is a heavy downpour.

Aside the flood, the traders further complained about lack of security at the market leading to the theft of their wares among other criminal activities.

The traders raised these concerns during a town hall meeting in Kumasi to discuss the implementation of the African Smart Towns Network project (ASToN) which focused on using digitised means to collect revenue from the traders.

The Alliance Francais Dévélopment's (AfD) project is being executed on pilot basis at the Nhyiaeso Sub-Metro of the KMA, which is among 12 cities selected for the implementation.

The meeting allowed the KMA to give account of what had been done since the project began in 2019, discuss the current methods of revenue collection, reporting and seek ideas from the stakeholders for better implementation of the project.

According to the traders, much as they were willing to pay the tolls, the KMA should see it as a duty to fix the anomalies at the market.

On the challenges they were facing in relation to the revenue collection in the area, they identified un-receipted payments and collection of levies at the time (early hours of the morning) when they (traders) had not made enough sales.

They expressed their appreciation for the digitalised revenue collection.

Responding, the Chief Executive of the KMA, Samuel Pyne, assured the traders of the assembly's determination to work hard to put smiles on their faces by fixing the problems.

He said Kumasi was the first of the 12 cities to implement the project.

Among the activities carried out were proper demarcation of revenue collection zones, proper valuation of properties, correct identification and classification of businesses as well as capacity building for revenue collectors and field officers.

The queenmother of Atasemanso, Nana Afia Konadu, appealed to the KMA to offer the needed help to address their needs.