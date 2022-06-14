Ghana: GTF Sets June 30 for Elective Congress

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) is set to hold elections on June 30 following the withdrawal of a court suit by the plaintiffs.

Plaintiffs, Mr Norbert Amefu, Jeff Blankson, Prince Atipoe and Cynthia Dotse on May 9, 2022 withdrew a suit which sought to establish that the Executive Board of the GTF was voted into power in November 2013 to serve a seven-month term and not the four-year tenure granted by the GTF Constitution.

With that hurdle cleared, the GTF is now ready to go for Congress to elect new leaders following the expiration of the current executive.

In letters signed by Mr Frederick Lartey Otu and Adnan O. Lamptey, President and Secretary General of the GTF, respectively, the federation has duly communicated the development to World and African bodies of the sport and called on regional associations, members, players and other stakeholders to prepare towards the upcoming elections.

The letter addressed to the President of the African Taekwondo Union (AFTU) dated May 25 and signed by the President, stated that "following the development, the Executive Board has initiated the process of organizing elections and has duly informed all Member Regional Associations that constitute the Federation."

It added that, "the date considered for the election is June 30. The call for an elective General Assembly, picking and submission of nomination forms and vetting have been lined up ahead of the General Assembly."

Responding, AFTU President, Mr. IDE Issaka had urged the GTF to adhere strictly to its Constitutional demands and report all of its activities leading to the electoral General Assembly.

It added that, they would also monitor activities leading to, during and after the elections in accordance to the Statutes of the WF.

"AFTU views Ghana as an important partner in Taekwondo development in Africa and therefore wishes the GTF a successful election," it stated.