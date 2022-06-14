Ghana: Abrempong Elite Men's Club Donates to Roseland Preparatory School

Abrempong Elite Men's Club, a non-profit organisation, last Thursday donated assorted items to the Roseland Preparatory School in the Ga West Municipality in Accra.

The items included stationery, foodstuffs and toiletries.

President and Founder of the Abrempong Elite Men's Club, Mr Roland Azure, presenting the items noted that quality education was capital intensive and the government alone could not be left to invest in it.

He indicated that his observations about various sectors of the country showed that the educational sector was the most handicapped, for which reason the club made the gesture.

"I have looked at various sectors of the country and I have observed the educational sector is the one lacking. We still have schools under trees which is a worry. Up until now we have kids sitting under trees and under other very dangerous structures to attend classes," he stated.

"The scenes of these conditions informed my organisation's decisions to help these deprived communities. Now I'm targeting the educational sector and hopeful I can move to other sectors in future," he added.

Mr Azure used the opportunity to commend the school's management for their commitment in promoting education in the area, and appealed to them to use the items for its intended purpose to improve education and the wellbeing of the kids.

Receiving the items, Mrs Rose Boateng, proprietress of the school, thanked the Abrempong Elite Men's Club for the gesture and called on other individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the example to promote education in the country.

"We are grateful to Abrempong Elite Men's Club for coming to our aid and putting smiles on our faces today," she said.

"We need more help from people because we are in a rented facility, the kids lack basic learning materials and the only bus we have to convey them from the other small towns is broken," she added.

The Abrempong Elite Men's Club is an association which was formed in 2009 in Virginia, United States America (USA) with a focus on individual or member empowerment and with the aim to support rural or deprived areas of the country in terms of education.