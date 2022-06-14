Ghana: 'Take Advantage of GOtv Platform to Reach International Market'

Kumasi — GOtv Ghana has re-launched its network after five years of its existence with a call on Ghanaian film makers to take advantage to launch themselves in the international market.

GOtv is a paid television terrestrial service in Africa owned by broadcaster MultiChoice, that mainly airs a variety of African and international programming.

At the re-launch at the entrance of the KejetiaMarket in Kumasi, at the weekend, Mr Alex Okyere, Managing Director, stressed the company's readiness to incorporate 100 per cent local content in its programmes.

He said there was the need for the film industry in Ghana to grow and that could be possible for GOtv to air such programmes for the other part of the world to appreciate what Ghana could offer.

"The promotion of local content is integral to our business, it is important to showcase what we have here in Ghana, this is an opportunity for you to launch yourselves to the outside world,"he emphasised.

According to Mr Okyere, we want a situation where "GOtv is the only place one can find Ghanaian telenovelas", and urged the film makers to use GOtv platform to boost the film industry".

"We want to hype local entertainment going forward to the next level with mainly local contents," he underlined.

Mr Kennedy Denkyi Apa, Channel Manager, also stressed the importance of "showcasing what talents we have in Ghana".

"It is very important to embrace it, all film makers should come together to let the other parts of the world appreciate what we have here," he indicated.

The re-launch saw several Kumawood stars storm the venue to grace the occasion.