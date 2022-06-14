Ghana: Women Must Demonstrate Talents - Mrs Ewurasi Baafi

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Mrs Ewurasi Okyere Baafi, has said that most women's talents have been buried due to the fear of the society.

She also said that a lot of them too had made their spouses their God and instead of serving their Creator they were rather serving the creation.

She noted that the worse affected were the women in the church or Christendom.

According to her, the women had left the work of God to the men, forgetting that every individual was going to give account to God on the judgment day.

Mrs Baafi said this as the guest of honour for the closing ceremony of the three-day East Ghana Conference of the SDA church Women's Congress at Asokore near Koforidua on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic Evangelism under the Congress theme "I will go spread the Gospel" she urged the women to show forth their God's given talent, look beyond all reasons and excuses and propagate the gospel of Christ to the world.

Quoting from Acts 5:29, she urged the women to obey God who gave them the breath of life to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

She said that a lot of preaching had been going about evangelism, but little was done about it and therefore no excuse could justify their inability to honour the Lord's call.

"Let us do what is expected of us at home to enable us do the needful by propagating the gospel to the world," she said

She took the omen through how to evangelise and also said they could share their quiet time and morning devotions with their friends, relatives and workers, share tracts and find time to pray for the unbelievers.

Mrs Baafi advised men to support their wives, encourage them, should not relegate their wives to the background, but give them the chance to explore their God giving talents.

The President of the Accra City Conference of the SDA Church Women Congress, Dr Mrs Felicia Owusu Ansah, preached the sermon on the topic "Women of Courage and Faith" and said women could do a lot for the family and the entire nation if they were given the opportunities.

Using the story of the Midwives in the Bible, she encouraged the congregation to do work of God no matter the situation confronting them, and also be lively to all people.

She urged them to be tactical in handling their children and always help them to obey God to receive the blessing to make it in life.

"Let us be bold to stand against the injustices and defend the helpless and the vulnerable in the society," she said.

She added that the faithfulness of the Midwives in the Bible saved an entire race, and therefore they should also allow God to count on their faithfulness in their various professions and daily lives.